Kerala's Gokulam FC, the new addition to I-League

Bengaluru, September 21: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has handed a direct entry to Kerala's Gokulam FC for the I-league's upcoming season.
Gokulam FC, which was launched with much fanfare earlier this year by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be based in Kozhikode and will probably play its home matches at the Corporation Stadium, making it the second venue in the state.
Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters play their home matches at the Kaloor Stadium in Kochi.
The decision to include them in the 2017-18 edition of I-League comes after AIFF Bid Evaluation Committee met in Delhi to evaluate the bids submitted after the tendering process was initiated on August 18.
From the bids submitted, the Bid Evaluation Committee decided to award Sree Gokulam Group the right to field their team in the I-League.
"It gives me great pleasure to welcome a new Kerala team from Sree Gokulam Group to the Hero I-League from the 2017-18 season," said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das stated.
Fans all over the football-crazy state took to Twitter to express their joy.
Congratulations @gokulam_fc A Kerala team in @ILeagueOfficial is a great news. All the best. Be a bigger success story. #Indianfootball— Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) September 20, 2017
Are you ready to fill😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/qMDVIvBUJu— Gokulam FC Battalia (@gfcbattalia) September 20, 2017
Congratulations! On a side note, strange to see the club's fan's handle have more followers than the club's official handle. All the best!— Ashwin Nair (@AshwinNair99) September 20, 2017
Finally @gokulam_fc to play in @ILeagueOfficial 2017-18 season!— Blasters Army (@BlastersOficial) September 20, 2017
Congratulations to @gokulam_fc @gfcbattalia #Indianfootball #HeroILeague
" If Gokulam FC gets into I-League, we will again be able to watch KEB and MB in Kerala. "— Indian Football-WC (@IFTWC) September 20, 2017
- Says Shanil Sudeep (Football Fan from Kerala)
Gokulam FC, who have never played in an AIFF competition in the past, participated in the Kerala Premier League earlier this year, where they entered the semifinals.
Das added, "I hope the club would be able to ignite the passion of Kerala football in Calicut where they will be playing from."
I-League CEO Sunando Dhar said, "We would like to congratulate Sree Gokulam Group on winning the bid. It has been our endeavour to have corporate teams come into the Hero I-League and the team from Kerala will open a new market for the league. It will be beneficial to both the Hero I-League as well as Indian football. I'm sure the passionate football fans of Kerala will be delighted to have a team of their own."
Gokulam FC are owned by the Gokulam group of companies and they are set to become the first Kerala club since Chirag Kerala (formerly Viva Kerala) in 2011-12 to make it to the top tier of Indian football.