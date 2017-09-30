Kevin Doyle forced to retire due to repeated concussions

Bengaluru, September 30: Ireland striker and former Premier league player Kevin Doyle has to retire from football suddenly after suffering headaches from repeated concussions.
The Colorado Rapids forward has been playing football for the last 16 years and spent most his playing time at the Premier League before moving out to the United States in 2015.
The 34-year-old suffered two concussions only this year while playing in the MLS and released a statement via social media on Thursday where he suggested that after consulting doctors he had to end his playing career.
“Today I’m sad to announce that after listening to medical advice I will play no further part this season and will be retiring,” he said in a statement.
“This year it has been clear to me that heading the ball was becoming problematic and causing me to have repeated headaches. Two concussions this season and numerous others over the years have made this more concerning.
"After consulting the experts in this field, it has been decided that to avoid the possibility of these symptoms becoming more serious and permanent, I will be hanging my boots up for good.
“I’m privileged and proud to have fulfilled my childhood dream of playing for my country. Everything else was a bonus.
“Thanks and see you in Wexford.”
The Football Association of Ireland also declared that they are saddened to hear the news and wants to pay a tribute to Doyle for his contribution to Irish football.
FAI chief executive John Delaney said: "I am very saddened to hear of Kevin's decision to retire from football and I would like to pay tribute to one of the most hard-working and dedicated players to have represented the Republic of Ireland.
"Kevin is one of the great Irish goalscorers of all time, who gave everything for his country. You could see that he appreciated every minute that he had on the pitch in a green jersey.
"He made his mark in the League of Ireland and quickly transferred those talents to the international stage. Kevin was a great servant for his country and I wish him and his family the very best for the future.
"We would like to pay tribute to Kevin at the Aviva Stadium for his immense contribution to Irish football, at a time that is appropriate for him."
Doyle made his international debut in 2006 and went on to play 64 times for the Republic of Ireland, scoring 14 goals. He also has appeared in 71 matches with the Rapids since joining the MLS side, scoring 16 goals and registering eight assists.