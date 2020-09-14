Key areas Premier League top six need to address in the remaining transfer window

Bengaluru, Sept. 14: Despite the financial constraints brought upon by the Covid-19 outbreak, Premier League clubs have not stopped spending.
All the top six sides have already made some impressive signings but they are likely to continue to do so for the next three weeks. The traditional 'Big Six' in English football are still in the market to improve their team and here we have explained which positions they need to address in the coming weeks.
Liverpool
The reigning Champions have been amongst the quietest in the transfer market with their only addition this year being the Greek Left Back Kostas Tsimikas, whom they signed as a deputy of first choice Andy Robertson.
The Reds have a very well oiled first XI but would do good with one or two more signings in the side. They are yet to fill the void left by Lovren who left the club a month back for Zenit while they may also need addition in the midfield following the departure of Lallana and concerns over the future of Wijnaldum. Thiago Alcantara has been linked over a move but Liverpool are far away from Bayern's valuation and the transfer could drag till the deadline week.
Manchester City
After a struggling campaign last season, City have looked into the transfer market to find some solution. Guardiola has already signed two new names with defender Ake and attacker Torres. They are likely to replace Otamendi at the back and Sane respectively. But with Stones' concerning performance over the last couple of years and Fernandinho coming to the twilight of his career, Guardiola could act smart to sign another first-team defender to provide a title challenge with more comfortable ammunition. Centre-back Koulibaly has been linked over a move to Etihad in recent weeks however nothing has been finalized yet.
Manchester United
The Red Devils have sealed the £40m arrival of Donny van de Beek in what appears to be a very clever move, but it's fair to say they still need more players to match the quality of Liverpool or Manchester City. A right-winger is the most basic requirement they need this Summer and the rumors surrounding Dortmund's Jadon Sancho matches the case. Besides that, a left-back to compete with Luke Shaw and center-back for the first XI could serve as a perfect transfer window for Solskjaer.
Chelsea
Lampard has certainly been making the most of the transfer window after signing five new first-team players. But they are still in the market to sign a goalkeeper following first-choice keeper Kepa's horror show last season. Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy has been linked over a switch to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks and a deal is believed to be very close. The English manager could also be benefitted from signing another impactful signing at the back. West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been linked over a move recently whom Lampard sees as a perfect defender to implement his system. Rice could be a very good signing for them who will not only stretch the backline but also can be a good cover for the likes of Kante, Kovacic, and even Jorginho.
Tottenham
Tottenham have added some sprinkling quality to the senior ranks despite having a limited budget to work with. The arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty should add more mettle and dynamism to the side. But to be a top-quality side they are still far away from it. Given they would compete at the fore front including Europa League, they still need to make sure to add at least a backup forward, a central defender, and left-back in their ranks.
Arsenal
The Gunners have made some shrewd signing with the likes of proven Premier League winner Willian. Plus Arteta also bolstered his defense with the signing of Gabriel, but now they need to quickly address midfield. Lyon sensational Houssem Aouar has been linked, and he could be exactly the sort of player they need right now.