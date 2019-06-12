Keylor Navas makes Real Madrid transfer demand amid PSG interest

Bengaluru, June 12: Keylor Navas has reportedly asked Real Madrid to release him from his two year contract with payment to join Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer.
The Costa Rican international has reportedly agreed terms with PSG behind Real Madrid's back, however, has been told that he has to make himself free from the contract as the French side do not want to spend any transfer fee for him.
The 32-year-old seems set to depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after being told by boss Zinedine Zidane that fellow team-mate Thibaut Courtois would be the first choice next season.
Navas lost his place as the first choice last season after the arrival of Courtois. However, since Zidane's return to the side, the French man used Navas in goal. He started five matches in April, but Courtois has since reclaimed his spot as the No. 1 in goal.
Now, two big names fighting for a single spot seemed to be problematic for the side and a decision has finally been made, which suggests that the French man looks to put faith in the younger Courtois.
Real Madrid are looking to rebuild a big part of the squad and Navas could be the first casualty of the side.
Now it has been reported that with his recent demands, the club chiefs should allow him to leave for free for his outstanding services all these years, with French heavyweights PSG keen on securing his signature.
The experienced keeper reportedly also stunned the Madrid hierarchy by requesting that the final two years of his contract - worth around €10million - should be paid up in full ahead of his exit.
Madrid however reportedly are not in the mood to meet his ambitious demands and apparently have told him that they will only sell him if potential suitors meet their €20m valuation.
Keylor Navas has agreed terms with PSG behind Real Madrid's back.— SporTalk (@TheSporTalk) June 7, 2019
The keeper will sign a 3-year deal, earning €7m per season, €2m more than he currently earns in Madrid.
Source: ABS pic.twitter.com/cpgvPihMao
PSG are happy to meet the player's conditions, a three-year deal and an annual salary of €7m per campaign - two more than his current package with Real Madrid, however they only want him as a free transfer which at present looks to be a major stumbling block.
Navas joined the Los Blancos just after an impressive 2014 world cup and he will leave the side arguably being one of their best ever keepers, with three Champions Leagues, one La Liga title, three Club World Cups and three European Super Cups.