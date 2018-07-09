Kickstart FC announce BDFA Super Division team on day of second anniversary

Bengaluru, July 9: Kickstart FC, a premier football facility located in JP Nagar, have announced that they will be fielding a team in the Super Division League of the Bangalore District Football Association on Monday (July 9), the day they turned two years old.
In all, there are three new teams to feature in the BDFA Super Division, the top tier football league in the city. This team though will be called Kickstart FC Karnataka and it will mostly comprise Under-19 players of the Kickstart FC Academy.
"When we began in 2016, we started with the conviction that football is the only sport that can truly achieve social integration by enhancing the three basic dimensions of our existence - the body, mind and spirit," Shekhar Rajan, CEO of Kickstart FC, said on Monday (July 9). "As we are celebrating the second anniversary of Kickstart FC, we really feel proud and blessed when we look back at the journey of these significant and remarkable years. Kickstart has come through a lot of ups and downs in these two years, and has emerged as one of the top football academies in Bengaluru. On this happy occasion, we would like to announce that Kickstart has launched a Super Division team which will compete in the league this year."
Lars 'Lungi' Sorensen, the technical director of the Kickstart FC Academy, will serve as the head coach of Kickstart FC Karnataka. Sorensen is an UEFA Pro License holder and has previously served as the coach of Esbjerg fB in the Danish Super League.
"We have achieved great things so far in such a short time and going forward, we want to train young footballers across Bengaluru and see them become better footballers," Laxman Bhattarai, COO of Kickstart FC, said. "We also hope to be the best youth football academy in the city. We will surely achieve it because of our unique training methods, strength and conditioning program and our life skills training."
Kickstart FC Karnataka have already began scouting for talent in the city and have called for two rounds of trials so far. Along with players from the U-19 side of their academy, Kickstart are also expected to rope in some experienced hands to put up a challenging side in the Super Division.
The academy's trainees have just returned from an exposure trip to the Netherlands, where they got to train with VV SBC (a club based out of Son en Breughel) and AVV Zeeburgia.
Last year, the academy had taken kids to Kolkata to play friendlies against Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The tourists also watched the final of the 2018 FIFA Under-17 World Cup between England and Spain. The academy had also organised friendlies against the junior team of Nepal and Pokhara (a province in Nepal).
