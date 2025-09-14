Man City vs Man United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Manchester Derby in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Celtic Secures 2-1 Victory Over Kilmarnock Thanks To Iheanacho's Late Penalty On Debut Kelechi Iheanacho made an impactful debut for Celtic, scoring a late penalty to secure a 2-1 win against Kilmarnock. Despite dominating possession, Celtic faced a tough challenge before clinching the victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 22:31 [IST]

-myKhel Team

An injury-time penalty from Kelechi Iheanacho, making his debut, secured a 2-1 victory for Celtic over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership. Iheanacho, who joined late in the transfer window and previously played for Manchester City, was introduced as a substitute in the 70th minute on Sunday. His decisive penalty concluded a thrilling match.

The first half saw Celtic dominate possession but fail to score despite several chances. The most notable moment was when travelling fans entered Rugby Park in the 12th minute to protest against Celtic's board. The deadlock was broken in the 56th minute when Marcelo Saracchi's cross found Daizen Maeda, who headed into the bottom corner.

Despite Celtic controlling much of the game, Kilmarnock equalised unexpectedly in the 83rd minute. Greg Kiltie's excellent corner reached David Watson, whose powerful header beat Kasper Schmeichel. However, Celtic were awarded a penalty in injury time after Kiltie handled the ball in the box, allowing Iheanacho to score from the spot.

This win keeps Celtic at the top of the table, maintaining their unbeaten record after five games. Meanwhile, Kilmarnock experienced their first defeat of the season. The match statistics highlighted Celtic's dominance with 76% possession and 21 shots, resulting in an expected goals (xG) tally of 3.09 compared to Kilmarnock's 1.9 xG.

Brendan Rodgers' side managed only six shots on target out of their total attempts, indicating some inefficiency in front of goal. Despite this, their overall performance justified their victory as they controlled most aspects of play throughout the match.

Celtic's ability to maintain pressure and create opportunities eventually paid off with Iheanacho's crucial penalty ensuring they remained undefeated. This result highlights both their resilience and potential vulnerabilities that need addressing as they continue their campaign.