Kimpembe signs new four-year PSG contract

By Joe Wright

London, July 11: Presnel Kimpembe has signed a new four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will run until 2024.

The defender has extended the length of his previous deal by an additional 12 months, the Ligue 1 champions confirmed on Saturday.

Kimpembe signed a five-year deal in August 2018 and has remained a key part of the PSG defence under Thomas Tuchel, who took charge in the same year.

A product of PSG's youth system, Kimpembe has played 136 competitive games for the club, scoring once.

A World Cup winner with France two years ago, the 24-year-old has claimed 13 trophies with the senior PSG side.

"The club wishes Presnel continued success in his career in the Paris Saint-Germain colours," the club said in a statement.

PSG are due to face Le Havre in a friendly match on Sunday, their first outing since they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League last-16 second leg on March 11.

Their next competitive game is the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne on July 24.

Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 22:20 [IST]
