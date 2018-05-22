Klopp targets Lascelles and Tarkowski to bolster defence

Bengaluru, May 22: Liverpool have had a pretty decent season overall this time around and have the opportunity to create history on Saturday when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Kiev.
The Reds have qualified for the Champions League next season and will be looking to compete on all fronts next campaign which is why they are already being linked with big transfers ahead of the summer transfer window.
Liverpool have reportedly targeted swoops for centre back duo Jamaal Lascelles and James Tarkowski. Jurgen Klopp has prioritised strengthening his backline ahead of next season, having spent £75 million to bring in Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January.
Reports claim that Klopp sees Newcastle skipper Lascelles and Burnley’s Tarkowski as two centre-backs who can bolster his backline to a great extent.
Neither of the two is likely be available for much under £ 25million though money should not be a problem for Liverpool having had negative net spending last year and earning a lot from Premier League and Champions League revenue.
Former Brentford defender Tarkwoski, 25, signed a £40,000-a-week deal at Burnley until 2022 in January and will be playing Europa League for the Clarets next season.
Unless Liverpool guarantee the Englishman regular first team football, he could prove to be a tough signing to convince. He is one of the best players at Turf Moor and is playing regularly under Sean Dyche.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United defender Lascelles, 24, committed his future until 2023 at Newcastle United in October. The report claims that Liverpool would only attempt to sign one of the two Englishman.
Despite the backline’s ropy start to the season, the Reds finished the season conceding 38 goals in as many Premier League games, the same number as Chelsea but more than Spurs (36), Manchester United (28) and Man City (27).
Van Dijk has helped massively to solidify a defence that must now keep Cristiano Ronaldo and Co quiet in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Now, Klopp wants to improve his defence further to take the Reds closer to the Premier League crown next season.
