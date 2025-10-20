Arteta Confident Arsenal Can Go All The Way This Season Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp Considers Theoretical Future Return To Liverpool Amid Current Role
Published: Monday, October 20, 2025

Jurgen Klopp has expressed that he does not yearn for a return to coaching, although he acknowledges that going back to Liverpool could be a possibility in the future. After leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, Klopp took on the role of Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer, signing a four-year contract starting in January this year.

Klopp clarified his stance on returning to management by stating, "I said I will never coach a different team in England. So that means if [he returns] it's Liverpool." He shared these thoughts during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast. Despite his current contentment with his role, he remains open to future possibilities.

In his new position, Klopp enjoys his responsibilities and does not miss traditional coaching duties. He remarked, "I love what I do right now, I don't miss coaching. I don't. I mean I do coach, just different, not players." He also mentioned not missing the routine of press conferences or being in the dressing room frequently.

Reflecting on his extensive career, Klopp noted he had coached over 1,080 games and spent ample time in dressing rooms. At 58 years old, he feels he still has time to make decisions about his future. "If I had to make the decision today, I won't coach again," he stated but added that he's grateful for not having to decide immediately.

Klopp has maintained communication with Arne Slot, who succeeded him at Liverpool and led them to a Premier League title in his debut season. Despite significant signings like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak during a busy transfer window, Liverpool is currently facing challenges with recent performances.

The team is experiencing a four-game losing streak after their recent defeat against Manchester United. Klopp is not surprised by these challenges and believes that changes require time for adaptation. He praised Slot's ability to get the best out of the team despite initial struggles.

"We [him and Slot] had a lot of contact after that," Klopp said about their communication. "He got the best out of this team." Klopp emphasised that change impacts performance and requires patience for development.

The former manager highlighted that even with familiar players like Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz still present from last season, adjustments are necessary when new players join. "Development needs time," Klopp stated firmly.