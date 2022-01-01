Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after returning suspected COVID positive test

London, Dec. 1: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss their Premier League clash with Chelsea after returning a suspected positive test for coronavirus.
The club confirmed on Saturday that Klopp was reporting mild symptoms and is now isolating.
His assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge of the Reds' encounter with Thomas Tuchel's side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Klopp had previously revealed three positive cases among his squad during his pre-match media conference.
No further positive cases among the playing staff have come about following further testing of the entire first-team set-up.
However, three members of Klopp's backroom team have returned positive tests.
Liverpool head into the game 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City following their late win over Arsenal on Saturday.