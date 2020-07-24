Football
Klopp warning to rivals: Liverpool plan to 'improve everything' for next season

By John Skilbeck
JurgenKloppCropped

London, July 24: Jurgen Klopp has vowed Liverpool will "stay greedy" for trophies next season after landing their first Premier League title.

The Reds will attempt to reach the 99-point mark when they travel to Newcastle United on Sunday's final day of their campaign.

Liverpool are the reigning English, European and world club champions, so are on a high they will struggle to match in years to come.

The latest accolade saw captain Jordan Henderson given the Footballer of the Year award by the Football Writers' Association on Friday.

But Klopp sees the successes Liverpool have achieved as incentive to go on and secure more silverware, having banished his own reputation as a nearly man.

"That doesn't make it easier to be honest, but it gives you at least the proof it's possible," he said, reflecting on Liverpool's recent feats.

"I'm a specialist in coming second, so that needs some mental strength to try it again, try it again and try it again.

"I could see that to win the Champions League last year made all the other things happen."

Liverpool were also a whisker away from the 2018-19 Premier League title, pipped by Manchester City.

"I think the reaction was really good but it was how it should be when you're that close, you just have to invest more and then you can get over the line," Klopp said.

"We will stay greedy. We have to and we will, but if that then leads automatically to more trophies I don't know because other teams have other reasons to make the next step."

Klopp said his team are already a group nobody enjoys tackling, but he plans to make that even more so the case in 2020-21, as Liverpool aim to bring additions to the Anfield trophy room.

He said: "We will try to improve everything. if you make a cut where the season finishes on Sunday, enjoy it and be happy 100 per cent, and mid-August we start training again and we will try it again with all we have.

"It's a really nice story the boys wrote over the year, but it's not finished yet.

"We decide when it is finished."


Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 20:30 [IST]
