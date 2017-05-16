Football
Kolkata giants East Bengal to pick up ISL bid document

By Staff

Kolkata, May 16: Indian football giants East Bengal are all set to pick up the bid documents of Indian Super League (ISL) as confirmed by one of the club officials.

All leagues special site; BFC may play ISL, cloud over EB, MB's future

After a lot of drama and turmoil over the decision, the I-League side has decided to join the bandwagon of the cash-rich league. [EB players forced to travel in general train compartment]

East Bengal team (Image courtesy: East Bengal Twitter handle)
East Bengal team (Image courtesy: East Bengal Twitter handle)

Speaking to TOI, a club official confirmed, "Yes, we have decided to pick up the bid document. We'll complete the process in this respect in a day or two."

But it has also been said a final decision is yet to be taken on this matter. For the time being, they will get the bid form but the decision to play will be taken later.

The official added: "Picking up the bid document does not necessarily mean that we'll submit a bid. We intend to study the document minutely.

"We will seek more clarity from the AIFF on the future of Indian football. Until the confusion over the two leagues is cleared, we will not be in a position to take a decision."

East Bengal are planning to meet All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das and discuss the details of the tender document and bid process.

While East Bengal have made up their mind regarding ISL, their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan are yet to take a decision regarding the matter.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:59 [IST]
