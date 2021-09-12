KSFA Women's A Division match postponed as person killed inside referee room of Bangalore Football Stadium

Bengaluru, Sept. 12: The KSFA Women's A Division football matches are currently being held in the Bangalore Football Stadium, but on Sunday shocking events at the stadium prevented the game from getting underway.
The security of the stadium has come under the radar as a street fight spilled into the stadium where a person was killed in the referee room. The Roots FC vs GRK match was postponed after the incident and this brought a big question mark of security as police swamped the premises.
On Sunday (Sept. 12) evening, KSFA General Secretary Satya Narayan, in a Facebook video said that the incident was in no way related to KSFA or football in Bangalore and the matter was under investigation.
Speaking about the incident Narayan said, "An unfortunate incident happened and it is totally not connected to football in Bangalore or to KSFA. One unidentified person ran into the stadium and was chased and killed in the referee room. None of the people are connected to football or the stadium and the police are investigating the matter."
Moreover the I League qualifiers are set to get underway next month at the same venue and Sunday's events will be a huge cause for concern for the organisers and the officials.
As per reports, at around 3:45pm around three or four people chased a person into the referee room and the person was killed and these events unfolded as the women's game was set to begin.
Earlier United FC Kodagu beat Young Stars 6-0 in a Group A game of the women's A division. No date has been set for the postponed game.
