Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mbappe denies making PSG demands

By
Kylian Mbappe
The France forward has been linked with Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe has denied handing PSG a list of demands for the 2019-20 season.

Paris, June 12: Kylian Mbappe says claims he has issued Paris Saint-Germain with demands ahead of the coming campaign are "fake news".

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid after topping Ligue 1's scoring charts as PSG romped to the title last term.

After collecting the award for Ligue 1's player of the year, Mbappe indicated he could be interested in a new challenge.

On Tuesday the @TransferChecker Twitter account claimed Mbappe's representatives have demanded he takes all penalties for PSG, as well as playing in a central role rather than on the wing.

But after the France forward scored the 100th goal of his career for club and country as Les Bleus beat Andorra 4-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying, he laughed off the report.

"Sorry you forgot something, Kylian Mbappe wants to play goalkeeper," Mbappe wrote on Twitter with a smiling emoji.

"FAKE NEWS."

More KYLIAN MBAPPE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 17 - June 12 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue