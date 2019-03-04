Football

Mbappe will become one of the best in history – Neymar

By Opta
Kylian Mbappe can be worlds best: Neymar
Kylian Mbappe can be world's best: Neymar

Paris, March 4: Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will become one of the best players in football history, according to Neymar.

Mbappe has flourished since moving to PSG in 2017 – the 20-year-old scoring 50 goals in all competitions following his brace in Saturday's come-from-behind 2-1 Ligue 1 win against Caen.

The PSG and France sensation already has a World Cup medal and two Ligue 1 titles to his name, as well as Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue honours.

Neymar – who is recovering from a metatarsal injury – heaped praise on his PSG team-mate and fellow forward.

"The relationship I have with him is the best possible, both inside and out of the pitch," Neymar told Brazilian broadcaster Globo.

"I call him 'Golden Boy'. He's a boy for whom I have a very special affection, who will become one of the best players in football history, and I try to help him in the best way possible.

"Whatever attitude he has in training or in the game I come and talk to him, or he comes to talk to me. It is as if he were a brother. By competition, this is not what leads us to winning titles, thinking of individual titles… it is not because of that.

"We do not envy each other. When he scores a goal, he wants to give me a pass, when I give him a pass, I want him to score a goal too. We have this partnership, as I had with Lionel Messi as well ."

FullTime: VAL 2 - 0 ATH
    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
