Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mbappe challenges PSG to take next step in Champions League

By Opta
Kylian Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain are on the right track to achieve their ambition of Champions League glory says Kylian Mbappe, but he wants improvement.

Paris, February 9: Kylian Mbappe feels Paris Saint-Germain must make strides collectively to achieve their dream of lifting the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's men are back in continental action next week, with a mouth-watering trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on the agenda.

As in last season's defeat in the opening knockout stage to Real Madrid, they are once again compromised by an injury to Neymar, but Mbappe does not see that as a reason to be discouraged.

"It's not easy, we have to keep fighting and never give up. I think our time will come but we have to make it happen without trying to go too fast," he told BT Sport's Ligue 1 Show.

"I think to win things there is an order to the way you need to respect things. If we keep going the way we are, our time will come."

The France World Cup winner added: "You have to win the Champions League on the pitch, so it is up to us in the team to do what we have to do.

"We are creating a really solid squad and I think it shows. Now we have to keep going, because that is not enough to win the Champions League.

"We are improving, getting better and working every day. We have to keep going."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: FUL 0 - 3 MUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue