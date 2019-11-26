Football
Mbappe tipped for Real Madrid move by Karembeu

By Sacha Pisani
Kylian Mbappe

Madrid, November 26: Former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu backed Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe to join the La Liga giants.

Mbappe continues to be heavy linked with a blockbuster switch to Madrid heading into Tuesday's Champions League showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for the 20-year-old France international, saying: "I am already in love with him", on the eve of the PSG's trip to the Spanish capital.

Frenchman Karembeu, who won two Champions League titles during his time at Madrid, tipped compatriot Mbappe to link up with Zidane's side.

"I think the next star or big move (in La Liga) will be (Kylian) Mbappe," Karembeu said via LaLiga when asked who will be the next French star in Spain. "I surprise you!

"Ok, we know that there's already (Ferland) Mendy (Madrid), (Ousmane) Dembele (Barcelona), (Karim) Benzema (Madrid). There are rumours that Pogba will come.

"(Antoine) Griezmann (Barcelona) has shown his skills already. Why not, like I said, Mbappe?"

Mbappe – a World Cup winner in 2018 – has scored five Ligue 1 goals this season and nine across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's PSG.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
