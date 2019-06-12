Football

Andorra 0 France 4: Mbappe joins 100 club as four-star Les Bleus run riot

By Opta
France star Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his 100th career goal

Andorra la Vella, June 12: Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th career goal as France bounced back from their defeat in Turkey by hammering Andorra 4-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying Group H.

France made the trip south of the border on the back of slumping to just their second defeat since March 2018, but made light work of Andorra on Tuesday (June 11).

Mbappe's deft chip got things started early on, with maiden international goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Florian Thauvin putting France 3-0 up by half-time.

Kurt Zouma got in on the act midway through the second half as – with Turkey losing 2-1 to Iceland – France moved back to the top of Group H in style.

France wasted little time in taking the initiative, racing ahead inside 11 minutes when Antoine Griezmann played a perfectly weighted pass into Mbappe, who made no mistake with a sublime lob into the right-hand corner.

Ben Yedder had drilled into the side netting prior to Mbappe's opener, but found the target in the 30th minute, with Josep Gomes unable to keep the Sevilla striker's first-time effort out.

France had another in first-half injury-time – Mbappe lifting a wonderful cross to the back post where Thauvin was on hand to finish acrobatically.

Griezmann should have made it four after the restart, but directed a tame header straight at Gomes, before Thauvin turned another delightful Mbappe delivery wide.

Zouma showed no such profligacy on the hour, bundling home at the second attempt after his initial header had been saved.

Mbappe should have made it five with a close-range header in stoppage time, though his miss did little to raise Andorra's spirits as they slumped to a fourth successive defeat without scoring.

What does it mean? Les Bleus back on track

Saturday's defeat to Turkey served as a stark reminder for France that they could not cruise through qualifying.

Didier Deschamps' side were never likely to struggle against Andorra, but showed no complacency in a comprehensive performance that more than made up for their dismal display in Turkey.

Century up for Mbappe

Mbappe struggled against Turkey, but he capped another spectacular season off in style this time out, reaching the milestone of 100 career goals in just his 180th appearance at senior level.

Griezmann fails to get in on the act

Griezmann teed up Mbappe's opener, but lacked his usual confidence in front of goal, failing to connect properly with a strike in the opening stages, as well as missing a golden chance to get himself on the scoresheet early in the second half.

What's next?

France host Albania on September 7 in their fifth qualifier, while Andorra travel to Turkey.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
