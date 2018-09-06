Football

PSG's Kylian Mbappe given three-match ban for Nimes shove

Posted By: OPTA
Kylian Mbappe of PSG
Kylian Mbappe of PSG

Paris, September 6: Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has been given a three-match ban after being shown a red card for pushing Nimes player Teji Savanier on Saturday.

PSG won the match 4-2, but it was marred late on by Mbappe's first Ligue 1 dismissal, as he grew frustrated with some rough treatment.

The France international darted beyond Savanier on the break, before being cynically scythed down.

Mbappe reacted by running over to the Nimes man and pushing him to the ground, with both men subsequently sent from the field.

The young attacker will miss Ligue 1 games against Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Reims.

Savanier has been given a five-match ban for his dismissal.

But Mbappe struck a vital goal before being sent off. Having forged ahead through goals from Neymar and Angel Di Maria towards the end of the opening half, Thomas Tuchel's men were picked apart by a feisty Nimes side who refused to lie down.

Substitute Antonin Bobichon put the hosts back in the contest with a sweetly struck shot before a VAR-awarded penalty, converted by Teji Savanier, had them on course for an unlikely point.

But Mbappe struck his fourth goal in three appearances this season 13 minutes from time before Edinson Cavani found the net in stoppage time to finally finish off Nimes.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 0:50 [IST]
