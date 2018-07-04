La Liga chief slams Spanish Federation for shock World Cup exit

Bengaluru, July 4: Spain’s shock World Cup exit to hosts Russia was a situation for everyone to retrospect. But the blame game for reasons for their exit came very quickly. The astonishing sacking of Julen Lopetrgui might be the reason for such instability, according to La Liga President Javier Tebas.
Although Tebas will not judge Real Madrid for their perceived role in Spain’s nightmarish World Cup campaign, he did criticize Spanish federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales for acting “without much thought” in firing Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.
“Yesterday was a very sad day for Spanish football, for the expectations we had and what we all believed was the level of the team,” Tebas said, according to AS. “You never know if the decision about Lopetegui continuing or not had an influence.
“But it is not being opportunist to say that it was taken without much thought. That is without judging or not how Real Madrid behaved.”
Some among the local media have pointed the finger at Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for destabilising the national team just before the tournament. However, an online poll run by Madrid-based AS which asked "who was responsible for Spain's exit" had Rubiales top with 52.46 percent of votes (108,752) and Perez well behind on 25.14 percent (52,113).
Rubiales was firm with his decision to sack Lopetegui and had no regrets of getting Fernando Hierro on board for Spain.
"I haven't regretted that decision or any other because they are decisions made with responsibility, conviction and values, and it was not a sporting decision," the federation president said.
"We are going to look for the best for the national team and for the federation," Rubiales said. "I'm proud and have nothing negative to say to the whole group that has been in Russia, Hierro and all his team, the players, the coaching staff, all those who have been here.”
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends