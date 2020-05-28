Football
La Liga would have ended if Real Madrid were top, says former Barcelona president

By Dejan Kalinic
Sergio Ramos

Barcelona, May 28: Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart claimed La Liga would have been cancelled if Real Madrid were top of the table when the season was suspended.

The La Liga campaign is set to get back underway next month, with Barcelona holding a two-point lead over Madrid with 11 games left to play.

But Gaspart, who was Barca president from 2000 to 2003, said it would have been different if Madrid were leading the league when it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If Madrid had finished as leader before the confinement, La Liga would have ended," he told Tertulia del 10 del Barca, via AS, on Wednesday (May 27).

While Barcelona will aim to clinch the La Liga title, they continue to be linked with former star Neymar, who could return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Gaspart hopes the Brazil international ends up back at Camp Nou, where he left in 2017 for a world-record €222million.

"I would love to see Neymar at Barca. I understand that he can still contribute," he said.

"What I don't know is the fine print. I forgive what it takes to get him back. I would like him to play for Barca."

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
