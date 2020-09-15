La Liga Football Schools, India On Track hold online sports sessions

Bengaluru, September 15: The La Liga's grassroots football development programme in India, -- La Liga Football Schools (LLFS) -- along with India On Track, organised five days e-training sessions recently, which included fun and interactive online sports and fitness session for the students.
166 LLFS students across 34 cities in India took part in the virtual sports festival and e-training sessions conducted by UEFA Pro acclaimed coaches.
The training module included nutrition, fun, games, and challenges to the youth to keep them motivated during these unprecedented times forced by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic).
It may be recalled that they had conducted similar classes during the lockdown period enforced by COVID-19
La Liga Football Schools conducts e training to kids
During the five day sessions, La Liga not only had their coaches from India, but special sessions conducted by the Spanish coaches from Dubai, Miami, China, and Spain respectively.
India On Track partnered with some of the world's leading sporting entities to host an online sports festival which saw La Liga as one of their partners. The festival had interactive sessions on football and other sports for children aged 5-18 years.
At the end of the festival, training scholarships and merchandise were given to the participants who won skill challenges set by the technical partners.
La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza, spoke about the classes, "Our commitment for football in India remains the same even during these undesirable and unprecedented times when the country is going through the COVID-19 phase.
"We're trying our best to keep the love for football alive in the youth here and with the association with India On Track, we've again taken initiatives to reach out to the children and spread the love for the game although not physically, but virtually and we look forward to doing a similar engagement activity and keep the spirit and love for football high amongst the students"
LLFS India Technical Director Javier Cabrera shared his views, "Engaging with the students virtually was fantastic and was a different experience all together. It was fun to have children in large numbers glued to their screens and interact with us from all over the country.
"Sharing their experiences, the skill and the knowledge shows how much these children love this game of football. These sports sessions will help the children learn the better and finer parts of the game and make them ready for the physical and outdoor sports as things tend to normalise."
(Source: MSL Media)