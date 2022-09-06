La Liga in joint venture with Galaxy Racer to expand operations in India, Middle East and North Africa

New avenues
As agreed in the LoI, La Liga and GXR will each hold a 50 per cent stake in the new joint venture.
The joint venture will offer La Liga new avenues and opportunities to increase brand presence across a key target region that is one of the youngest on the planet with more than 1.3 billion people aged under 30.
Innovative pathway
In addition, the joint venture will act as the media rights agency for the broadcast and media rights for the MENA and Indian sub-continent.
The deal provides La Liga an innovative pathway to share its intellectual property (IP) through a local partner already offering considerable market reach - GXR has over 500 million followers worldwide - and a platform for growth that leverages expertise in six key verticals -- licensing, content creation, esports, influencer/talent management, merchandising and music.
Powerful brand
Paul Roy, CEO & Founder of Galaxy Racer said, "The La Liga brand is powerful, but its potential remains untapped amongst Millennials and GenZ in the MENA region and Indian subcontinent.
"Our opportunity is to connect with a younger audience in a way that resonates with them. Galaxy Racer has a market reach that'll help unlock that potential and elevate La Liga to an aspirational brand for target audiences in the region."
Historic partnership
La Liga Executive Director Oscar Mayo added, "With the market set to enter a new era of growth, this is the right moment to take our business in the region to the next level and attract the next generation of younger fans."
"This historic partnership is set to boost the popularity of La Liga and football in MENA and the Indian subcontinent. With Galaxy Racer's extensive experience in the region, we believe they're the ideal partner to help us reach a fresh new audience and unlock the true potential of La Liga in the region."