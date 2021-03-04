La Liga joins hands with Indo Spanish Chamber of Commerce

Bengaluru, March 4: In a move aimed at exploring Indian and Spanish football relations and business opportunities, the Spanish La Liga has tied up with with Indo Spanish Chamber of Commerce (ISCC).
In a highly interactive discussion though a webinar, dignitaries associated to the Indian and Spanish football ecosystem spoke about football being the focal point, which has the potential to bring the two countries stronger together, and discussed forthcoming business opportunities, which backs their vision of growth in the Indian market.
Two major points -- importance of football in the Indian market and how the sport has the potential to build a flourishing business ecosystem -- were highlited throughout the discussion
La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza said, "Football in India is still growing. We're trying to increase our international appeal and India is one of the key markets that we're targeting. Our objective as the Spanish football league is to leave footprints of our competition and our clubs in the Indian football ecosystem."
La Liga club Cadiz CF's Business Director Kike Perez, said "India is a very important market and it's growing extensively. Being in the business development sector for years and as Spanish clubs we can help the Indian clubs level up and grow rapidly by partnerships and tie ups."
Deportivo Alaves Programme Director Javier Cabrera, who is also the former technical director of La Liga Football Schools India shared his views, "At Alaves we've started an International football academy for which we're looking to have a lot of players to come train with us and improve their skillset. We're really looking forward to having players from India."
Ashish Shah, Founder, Dynamic Sports and former CEO of both Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC said, "India is an emerging market for football and hence the business opportunities are immense. The entire football ecosystem is developing fast and this makes India a very exciting place to be in."
Vivek Sethia, Founder and CEO, India on Track said, "Indian sports continues to develop its technical expertise through training initiatives like the La Liga Football Schools, which teach kids across India to play the 'Spanish way'.