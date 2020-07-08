La Liga on social media: Madrid milestone for Sergio Ramos

|
Milestones across the board
Sergio Ramos played in his 450th La Liga match for Real Madrid, while Marcelo picked up his 350th win at the club.
Over at Barcelona, meanwhile, Ansu Fati scored the 9,000th official goal in club history against Villarreal. All these milestones were celebrated on social media to much fanfare.
Objective complete
Several clubs mathematically secured their spot in the La Liga top flight for the 2020-21 season.
Levante, Osasuna and Granada - the latter two of which were only promoted to the top flight last summer - shared posts on social media, proud to secured their La Liga status for another year.
Uphill battle
Leganes may be facing an uphill battle if they are to stay in Spain's top division for next season, but their 1-0 win away at fellow strugglers Espanyol was crucial in their fight to stay up.
Their now-famous matchday posters saw blue stripes painted over the traditional white surrender flag, evoking the club colours and the idea that they would never surrender.
Farewell to Calderon
The gradual demolition of the old Vicente Calderon stadium was completed with the final pieces of the structure removed.
A sad moment for all Atletico Madrid fans around the world. Former strikers Paulo Futre and Radamel Falcao even joined together to post the lyrics of the club anthem which celebrates going to the Vicente Calderon.