La Liga preview: Sunday night lights for Barcelona and Monday night football for Real Madrid

By
Xavi
Xavi's side are in great form

Bengaluru, March 12: Matchday 28 of the 2021-22 La Liga season will see some high-octane battles including Barcelona's home game against Osasuna and Real Madrid's away fixture at RCD Mallorca.

Saturday's (March 12) action starts with Levante UD vs RCD Espanyol and this game could produce goals, as their meeting earlier in the season finished 4-3 to the Catalan side.

In front of their home fans, bottom-placed Levante UD will be looking to keep up what had been a good recent run and maintain their belief in pulling off a great escape.

LA LIGA FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

Granada CF then have their first match since Robert Moreno was fired as coach, as the Andalusian side face Elche CF at home. Los Franjiverdes have improved since they decided to make a change in their own dugout, so Granada CF will now hope for a similar turnaround in their fortunes.

Later on Saturday evening, Villarreal CF will look to bounce back from what was a disappointing loss last weekend, as they invite RC Celta to the Estadio de la Cerámica. Gerard Moreno could be back from injury to face Iago Aspas' side, which would make this a battle of the last two men to win the Zarra Trophy.

La Liga feature: Barcelona on song in Real Madrid's anniversary week La Liga feature: Barcelona on song in Real Madrid's anniversary week

Jose Bordalas will then make an emotional return to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, where he achieved so much success with Getafe CF.

The coach will be in the away dugout this time and hoping his Valencia CF team can secure the three points, with Getafe CF academy graduate Hugo Duro leading Los Che's line against his parent club.

Real Betis vs Athletic Club

Real Betis vs Athletic Club

Sunday (March 13) starts with tricky fixtures for the two clubs of Seville. First, Sevilla FC will visit Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas, which is still one of the most difficult stadiums to go to in La Liga, even if Rayo are on a poor run of form.

Later, Real Betis will play at home against Athletic Club, which could be a decisive match in the race for European qualification. During the match, Real Betis will wear a sustainable kit, made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, which will be presented this week and will be available for fans to purchase in Club's official shops.

Basque derby

Basque derby

There is then a Basque derby on Sunday evening with Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alavas at the Reale Arena.

This was a hard-fought 1-1 draw when these two outfits met earlier in the season and another close contest should be expected here as Jose Luis Mendilibar's side seek points that can move them out of the relegation zone.

Barcelona vs Osasuna

Barcelona vs Osasuna

FC Barcelona vs CA Osasuna is the Sunday night fixture, kicking off at 1.30 AM IST at the Camp Nou.

Xavi's side are in great form and have now won three league games in a row, scoring 10 goals in the process, but the team from Navarre boast the third-most away victories in La Liga this season and they will be especially motivated after coach Jagoba Arrasate just signed a new contract.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid

Mallorca vs Real Madrid

The final fixture of Matchday 28 is RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid, which will take place at 1:30 AM IST on Monday night. The last time the capital city side visited the island, RCD Mallorca achieved a 1-0 victory, so they will hope for a similar outcome this time around.

For Takefusa Kubo, this Monday night game is an especially exciting challenge, as he will be taking on his parent club.

Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:51 [IST]
