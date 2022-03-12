La Liga preview: Sunday night lights for Barcelona and Monday night football for Real Madrid

Real Betis vs Athletic Club
Sunday (March 13) starts with tricky fixtures for the two clubs of Seville. First, Sevilla FC will visit Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas, which is still one of the most difficult stadiums to go to in La Liga, even if Rayo are on a poor run of form.
Later, Real Betis will play at home against Athletic Club, which could be a decisive match in the race for European qualification. During the match, Real Betis will wear a sustainable kit, made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, which will be presented this week and will be available for fans to purchase in Club's official shops.
Basque derby
There is then a Basque derby on Sunday evening with Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alavas at the Reale Arena.
This was a hard-fought 1-1 draw when these two outfits met earlier in the season and another close contest should be expected here as Jose Luis Mendilibar's side seek points that can move them out of the relegation zone.
Barcelona vs Osasuna
FC Barcelona vs CA Osasuna is the Sunday night fixture, kicking off at 1.30 AM IST at the Camp Nou.
Xavi's side are in great form and have now won three league games in a row, scoring 10 goals in the process, but the team from Navarre boast the third-most away victories in La Liga this season and they will be especially motivated after coach Jagoba Arrasate just signed a new contract.
Mallorca vs Real Madrid
The final fixture of Matchday 28 is RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid, which will take place at 1:30 AM IST on Monday night. The last time the capital city side visited the island, RCD Mallorca achieved a 1-0 victory, so they will hope for a similar outcome this time around.
For Takefusa Kubo, this Monday night game is an especially exciting challenge, as he will be taking on his parent club.