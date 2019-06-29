Football

Atletico agree deal for Brazilian defender Lodi

By Opta
Renan Lodi
Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid squad has been strengthened with the addition of 21-year-old Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi.

Madrid, June 29: Atletico Madrid have bolstered their defensive options for 2019-20 by agreeing to sign Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi from Athletico Paranaense.

The 21-year-old has played at the top level of Brazilian football since 2016, helping Paranaense to glory in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana in 2018 and picking up a runners-up medal in the CONMEBOL Recopa in 2019.

Lodi's arrival follows hot on the heels of Marcos Llorente's €30.15million switch from Real Madrid, and head coach Diego Simeone has also added defender Felipe Monteiro in a €20million transfer from Porto.

A statement announcing the deal to sign Lodi on Atletico's official website said: "Atletico Madrid and Athletico Paranaense have achieved a preliminary agreement over the transfer of Renan Lodi to our club.

"The agreement is pending its final formalisation both with the Brazilian club and the player.

"He comes with a notorious capacity to project himself in attack thanks to his versatility, speed, and great striking skills."

Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
