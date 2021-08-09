Football
La Liga set to begin in post-Lionel Messi era

By

Lionel Messi
The new La Liga season starting on August 13 will be the first without Lionel Messi in almost two decades.

Bengaluru, August 9: The wait for the new La Liga season, the first one to be held without the talismanic Lionel Messi in almost two decades, is almost getting over as we are just five days away from the kick off.

The new Spanish football season kicks off on Friday (August 13), with a host of thrilling and fascinating storylines from top to bottom of the table.

The very first fixture in Spain's top tier takes place on Friday (August 13) at 9pm local time (Saturday, August 14, 12.30am IST) with Valencia taking on Getafe in an encounter which has become a grudge match of sorts over the past few seasons.

LA LIGA 2021-22 FULL FIXTURES

Barcelona had said they were unable to extend Messi's contract due to financial constraints, and it meant their record scorer, who has made more appearances for the club than any other player, had to leave as a free agent.

Messi, who is a brand ambassador of Budweiser has impacted a lot of lives over the last 20 years in La Liga and across the world and the company paid glowing tribute to him in a video.

The opening night of La Liga has always produced some unforgettable moments in recent years.

Who could forget Aritz Aduriz's bicycle kick winner in stoppage time against Barcelona back in 2019?

The stands were packed that night at San Mames, and there is tremendous excitement across Spain and the world with fans set to return to Spanish stadiums for the new season.

Tantalising opening game

Valencia hosts Getafe at the Mestalla Stadium an explosive fixture to start the new season, with these two clubs having taken part in several fiery encounters in recent years.

Those games were with Jose Bordalas as the Getafe coach, but he made the move to the coast to coach Los Che this summer and, given a quirk of the fixture list, will take on his former club in his first match with his new team.

Emotional departure

With Messi having made an emotional decision to leave Barcelona, the Catalans as well as the La Liga are gearing up for a life without the the mercurial striker in almost two decades.

The he 34-year-old Argentinian superstar has been the face of La Liga over the years and with his old adversary Sergio Ramos, also having Real Madrid, a new era begins in the top tier of Spanish football.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona get their campaign underway at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday (August 15) and with Messi's departure, the onus is on Gerrard Pique and Co to carry the good works forward.

The good news is that Barcelona have kicked off the post-Messi era in style with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy clash at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Atletico vs Celta

Meanwhile, champions Atletico Madrid begin their title defence away at RC Celta in an earlier kick off while the formidable Real Madrid play Alaves a day early.

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis has shaken up the transfer market and Spanish clubs have acted responsibly in not forking out for players they cannot afford.

Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 13:12 [IST]
