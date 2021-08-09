La Liga set to begin in post-Lionel Messi era

Tantalising opening game
Valencia hosts Getafe at the Mestalla Stadium an explosive fixture to start the new season, with these two clubs having taken part in several fiery encounters in recent years.
Those games were with Jose Bordalas as the Getafe coach, but he made the move to the coast to coach Los Che this summer and, given a quirk of the fixture list, will take on his former club in his first match with his new team.
Emotional departure
With Messi having made an emotional decision to leave Barcelona, the Catalans as well as the La Liga are gearing up for a life without the the mercurial striker in almost two decades.
The he 34-year-old Argentinian superstar has been the face of La Liga over the years and with his old adversary Sergio Ramos, also having Real Madrid, a new era begins in the top tier of Spanish football.
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona get their campaign underway at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday (August 15) and with Messi's departure, the onus is on Gerrard Pique and Co to carry the good works forward.
The good news is that Barcelona have kicked off the post-Messi era in style with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy clash at Estadi Johan Cruyff.
Atletico vs Celta
Meanwhile, champions Atletico Madrid begin their title defence away at RC Celta in an earlier kick off while the formidable Real Madrid play Alaves a day early.
The COVID-19 pandemic crisis has shaken up the transfer market and Spanish clubs have acted responsibly in not forking out for players they cannot afford.