LaLiga Football Schools and Real Betis to organize intra-centre football tournament and ‘Football Fiesta’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov. 21: An intra-centre football tournament and 'Football Fiesta' will be organized by La Liga Football Schools and Real Betis on Saturday (Nov. 23rd) at Tiento Sports, Bengaluru.
Over 60 kids enrolled in the LaLiga Football Schools will participate in the tournament in the Garden City and will be part of 'Football Fiesta' - various fun activities which include accuracy contests, dribbling circuits, penalty shootouts, individual skills challenge and more. Along with the tournament, the aim is to improve the young footballers' skill and engaging further with them in a fun and exciting manner.
The tournament will see participation from students in Under-13 and Under-15 age categories and will receive certificates and medals from Real Betis and LaLiga Football Schools. Additionally, Real Betis will also gift some official merchandise to the aspiring footballers enrolled in the programme who will participate in the activities and tournament. The initiative follows a similar engagement activity undertaken with another associated LaLiga club in the Football Schools programme in Pune, earlier this year, which saw participation from 100+ students.
Launched in 2018, LaLiga Football Schools is a unique, intensive grassroots development programme by Spain's top tier football league, LaLiga in India. Since its launch, the programme has impacted over 10,000 Indian students enrolled in 30+ centres in 14 cities across India. LaLiga has also imparted technical training from licensed pro-UEFA coaches to Indian coaches in their 'Train the Trainer' programme which aimed to increase the impact on Indian football environment and initiated an annual Scholarship programme wherein Indian students are selected to visit Spain and train with a top LaLiga club.
Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, "The primary aim of this tournament and 'Football Fiesta' engagement activity for LaLiga Football Schools with Real Betis is to provide an immersive and exciting experience to budding footballers who are a part of our programme. The involvement of a top-tier club like Real Betis in the programme and this initiative only encourages the youngsters to work towards actualizing their football dreams."
"This project is very important for us as it helps us engage with our students in a way that they find fun and also help them further improve their football skills. We are happy to work with our club Real Betis for this, especially after seeing the resounding success of the programme and our initiatives since its launch," said Javier Cabrera, Technical Director, LaLiga Football Schools India.
Ramón Alarcón, Business General Director, Real Betis said, "We joined hands with LaLiga for the LaLiga Football Schools in Bengaluru earlier this year and have already seen a lot of promise in the talent in this country. Through this intra-centre tournament and Football Fiesta we hope to inspire more youngsters to pursue their passion in football."
