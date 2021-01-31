Martinez confirms new Inter deal imminent

Milan, January 31: Inter forward Lautaro Martinez said he is in advanced talks with the club over a new contract.
The Argentina international's existing deal does not run out until the end of the 2022-23 season, but he has been linked with a move away from Inter.
Martinez has scored 41 goals and supplied 12 assists in 112 games in all competitions for Inter since he joined them from Racing Club in July 2018.
Speaking after Inter's 4-0 win over Benevento on Saturday (January 30), Martinez said he is on course to commit his future to the Nerazzurri.
"We're looking for that," Martinez told DAZN, when asked if he close to signing a deal until 2024.
"I'm happy at Inter, everyone behaves very well with me."
Martinez ended a run of four Serie A games without a goal against Benevento as victory ensured Antonio Conte's side kept the pressure up on leaders Milan.
🤝 | LU-LA@RomeluLukaku9 ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️#Lautaro Martínez ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️— Inter (@Inter_en) January 30, 2021
Inter are the only side to have had two players reach double figures in terms of @SerieA_EN goals this season 👏#InterBenevento #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/h6xZyVCoDx
The 23-year-old was guilty of missing a number of chances in the match as he took his tally against promoted teams to eight in 14 appearances.
"Of course, I'm a striker and I have to score but I work for the team," he added.
"I have to improve. I want to do it every day, give my best for Inter and for the coach to see it.
"There are many easy goals that I don't score, and I score one that I haven't tried. But the important thing is that Inter win, I work to give my best. We are happy."
Martinez's fellow striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice even though his performance was far from a vintage one.
"He is very important for us, today even at a low level he scored two goals," Martinez explained.
"We are happy, we work for this and we are happy if Inter win. Then if we score, it's better."