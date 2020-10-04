Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City: Rodrigo punishes Ederson gaffe to secure deserved point

London, October 4: Rodrigo capitalised on a bad mistake from Ederson to score his first goal for Leeds United and secure a 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester City at Elland Road.
City, hammered 5-2 at home by Leicester City last weekend, made a blistering start in driving rain at Elland Road and Raheem Sterling deservedly put them in front.
Leeds grew into a pulsating contest, though, and record signing Rodrigo opened his account for the promoted side soon after coming on when goalkeeper Ederson made a mess of trying to deal with a corner.
Rodrigo also hit the crossbar twice as the Whites continued their impressive start to life in the top tier, although City felt they should have had a late penalty for a challenge on Sterling.
It meant Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa having to settle for a point apiece in a clash that was billed as the master against the apprentice.