Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City: Rodrigo punishes Ederson gaffe to secure deserved point

By Peter Thompson
Rodrigo
Manchester City were made to pay for not being clinical enough as they were held by Leeds United.

London, October 4: Rodrigo capitalised on a bad mistake from Ederson to score his first goal for Leeds United and secure a 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester City at Elland Road.

City, hammered 5-2 at home by Leicester City last weekend, made a blistering start in driving rain at Elland Road and Raheem Sterling deservedly put them in front.

Leeds grew into a pulsating contest, though, and record signing Rodrigo opened his account for the promoted side soon after coming on when goalkeeper Ederson made a mess of trying to deal with a corner.

1
2128320

Rodrigo also hit the crossbar twice as the Whites continued their impressive start to life in the top tier, although City felt they should have had a late penalty for a challenge on Sterling.

It meant Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa having to settle for a point apiece in a clash that was billed as the master against the apprentice.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBL 4 - 0 S04
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 4, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More