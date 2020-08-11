Leeds United bring in Wigan Athletic youngster Gelhardt

Leeds, August 11: Joe Gelhardt has signed for Leeds United from Wigan Athletic, the Premier League club have confirmed.
Striker Gelhardt has signed a four-year deal with Leeds, after joining for an undisclosed fee.
Having made his Wigan debut in 2018, Gelhardt made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Latics last season, scoring one goal.
Gelhardt becomes Leeds' fourth signing of the transfer window, after Jack Harrison rejoined on loan from Manchester City and Helder Costa and Illan Meslier made their stays permanent.