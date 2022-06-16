Leeds United want Bayern midfielder, a good deal?

Kolkata, June 16: According to rumours in England and Germany, Leeds United are closing in on a deal to sign Spanish midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich.
The
deal
is
expected
to
cost
the
Whites
around
10.4
million
pounds
and
for
that
price,
he
should
prove
to
be
an
absolute
bargain.
Roca made his dream move to Bayern Munich from Espanyol back in 2020 snubbing the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal. The decision to join the Bavarian giants has proved to be a poor one from his point of view as he has been restricted to very limited amount of opportunities.
Roca has played just 24 times for Bayern thus far out of which 13 was during the last season and most of those came as a substitute. However, Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has been pretty vocal in admiration of the Spaniard but he still found his opportunities limited due to the incredible strength in depth in Bayern's midfield.
Roca models his game around Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern legend Xabi Alonso although he is predominantly left footed. Capable of playing either as a number six or as a number eight, Roca is likely make Leeds a lot stronger in midfield.
With a frame of 6 feet, the Spaniard boasts decent physical presence but it is his technical attributes that set him apart from the rest. A brilliant passer of the ball, it is quite evident from his game that Alonso is his idol.
Leeds United are in dire need of strengthening in the middle of the park, especially with their star man Kalvin Phillips widely tipped for an exit from Elland Road. Roca will have big shoes to fill if he is brought in as the replacement of the Leeds academy graduate, but he certainly has the skillset to thrive.
Having already played at Bayern under a manager like Nagelsmannn, Roca is likely to adapt himself well at Leeds under Jesse Marsch as well who also plays a very high-octane game. At the price he is available at, Roca seems like an absolute no-brainer for Leeds.