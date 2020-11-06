Leicester City 4-0 Braga: Iheanacho scores twice as Foxes take control of group

London, November 6: Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City moved clear at the top of their Europa League group with a 4-0 win over Braga.
Starting in place of Jamie Vardy up top, the Nigerian produced a fine individual performance, netting in either half and setting up substitute Dennis Praet for the third.
Another impressive performer, James Maddison, then rounded off a comfortable victory with a goal late in the second half.
Leicester now hold a three-point cushion at the summit of Group G and look well placed to make the knockout stages with just half of their fixtures completed.
In dipping temperatures at the King Power Stadium, both sides took time to warm up, leading to a scrappy opening quarter of an hour.
And the biting cold will only have enhanced the pain of the knee to the thigh James Maddison received early on during a challenge with Ali Musrati.
The Englishman was seen limping as he attempted to run off that blow but looked to be moving well enough as he played a beautifully weighted one-two to release Iheanacho in behind.
The Foxes striker still had work to do from a tight angle, but bundled past Matheus with a degree of good fortune before tapping into an empty net.
Braga responded well, with Bruno Viana heading on target before a well-timed Hamza Choudhury slide stopped Abel Ruiz latching onto a delicious Ricardo Esgaio cross at the back post.
But the visitors' failure to capitalise on those chances was punished moments after the restart, Iheanacho grabbing his second with a deflected effort from range.
Leicester's lone striker turned provider with just over 20 minutes remaining, picking out an inch-perfect cross to give Praet a tap-in at the back post.
His reward for that contribution was an early withdrawal, with Brendan Rodgers making the most of generous substitution rules in Europe to give his tiring players a rest.
The hosts did not take their foot off the gas, however, with Maddison grabbing a deserved goal 12 minutes from time, jinking through the Braga defence to poke home.
What does it mean? Foxes prove their pedigree
Top of their Europa League group, second in the Premier League, Leicester are making a mockery of suggestions that their poor finish to last season would lead to a hangover.
On this evidence, the Foxes are more than capable of a deep European run and another push for a top-four finish in the league.
Iheanacho shines in Vardy absence
Two goals and an assist are testament enough to the quality of Iheanacho's performance, but there was plenty more to admire.
The 24-year-old completed 100% of his passes, made three key passes, and took four shots in a perfect centre-forward's showing.
Game to forget for Ruiz
It was a different story at the other end of the pitch, where Braga forward Abel Ruiz struggled to influence matters. The Spaniard took just 24 touches, won none of his five duels, and only managed a single shot.
What's next?
Leicester return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Wolves at the King Power. Braga, meanwhile, face a trip to second-placed Benfica in the Portuguese top-flight.