Leicester City appoint former Southampton manager Claude Puel

Bengaluru, October 26: Former Southampton manager Claude Puel has been confirmed as Craig Shakespeare's replacement at Leicester City.
The Foxes sacked Shakespeare, who only took over in March, after a sluggish start to the season and have decided to give former Southampton boss Puel another crack at the Premier League.
The Frenchman, 56, was axed by Saints chiefs at the end of last season and was replaced by Mauricio Pellegrino after fans moaned about his negative tactics.
Puel said: “It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own.
"The opportunity to help the club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”
Leicester City's Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha added: “When we began the process of identifying a new manager, the Board quickly established the profile of candidate we needed to take the club forward and Claude Puel was a perfect fit.
“Upon meeting Claude, his attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realise it were extremely impressive.
"He quickly emerged as the outstanding candidate and I am delighted we will have the opportunity to reinforce our long-term vision, aided significantly by his expertise.”
Southampton legend and football pundit Matt Le Tissier blasted Leicester City’s decision to opt for Puel. He said, “His style of play was a little dull at times and it was pretty boring to watch, I’ve got to be honest.
"If I was a Leicester fan asking a Southampton fan for his opinion, you probably wouldn’t get a good report.
“On paper it looked like he did a pretty decent job, but if you delve deeper than that and look at the style of play."