Leicester City want Celtic striker, a good deal?

Kolkata, February 16: If rumours in England are to be believed, Leicester City are eyeing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouardwho could be sold this summer.
The Frenchman has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League clubs like Arsenal, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.
Edouard has been a hot property since arriving at the Celtic Park from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal in 2018.
The Frenchman was signed by Celtic as a replacement of his compatriot Moussa Dembele when he moved to Olympique Lyonnais.
Boasting a massive frame, Edouard naturally excels in the air and has scored a lot of headers in his career. For any striker to succeed in the Premier League, it is always an advantage to have solid aerial ability.
Jamie Vardy still remains one of the most feared strikers in not just the Premier League but also in Europe. But, it is high time that the Foxes should look beyond the Englishman considering he is already 34 years and has had his fair share of injury struggles.
Edouard can prove to be a solid replacement of the veteran Premier League winner. With him already having played under Brendan Rodgers, they both know each other really well which means that there is a strong possibility that the deal will work out for both parties.