Leonardo hits out at Tuchel over transfer remarks: He must accept PSG decisions if he stays

Paris, October 3: Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo said Thomas Tuchel must accept decisions made above him if he stays at the Ligue 1 champions, though he acknowledged signing Houssem Aouar would be a "dream".
Alessandro Florenzi has been the only new arrival at PSG ahead of the 2020-21 season, despite the departures of important figures Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva and Thomas Meunier in Paris.
In a news conference on Thursday, head coach Tuchel – who led PSG to their first Champions League final last term – called for reinforcements by saying: "If we keep the squad we have today, honestly, we can't ask for the same results."
Leonardo criticised the German boss for his public remarks following PSG's 6-1 thrashing of Angers at the Parc des Princes on Friday.
"I did not appreciate Tuchel's comments. I did not understand them and I did not like them. The club did not like them either," said Leonardo.
"We will see internally. If someone is not happy, we talk, there is no problem. But if he decides to stay, he must decide to respect the choices of the sports management.
"We're not here to go to trial. We have to have the spirit of suffering for the club, the spirit of sacrifice. The important thing is the club. We didn't like it [the way Tuchel spoke]."
PSG have been linked with a move for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who is also a target for Premier League side Arsenal.
Asked if he expected any additions before the transfer window closes on Monday, Leonardo said: "We will try to do things. We will see, but there is nothing for sure.
"Aouar, that makes you dream. But now may not be the time. It's a bit complicated at the moment."