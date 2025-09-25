What was the Exact Reason behind Shreyas Iyer's sudden break from Test Cricket? What did he tell to BCCI?

Football Giovanni Leoni Vows To Make Quick Return To Liverpool Following Injury On Debut Match Giovanni Leoni is determined to return to Liverpool after suffering an injury during his debut match against Southampton. The young defender impressed before leaving the pitch on a stretcher, with concerns over a potential ACL injury. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Giovanni Leoni's debut for Liverpool ended abruptly when he was carried off the field on a stretcher. The young defender, who recently transferred from Parma for £26 million (€30.1 million), played his first match in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup. Despite his promising performance, an injury cut his debut short with just nine minutes left.

Leoni made a strong impression during the match. He excelled by winning three aerial duels and making three interceptions, more than any other player on Arne Slot's team. Additionally, he achieved joint-team-high totals for clearances with six. Only Joe Gomez surpassed him in accurate passes, completing 98 compared to Leoni's 88.

The injury is suspected to be an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) issue, which could sideline him for some time. This leaves Liverpool with only three recognised central defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez. Leoni expressed gratitude for the support he received during this challenging period.

On Instagram, Leoni wrote: "I want to sincerely thank every single person who has shown me support in this difficult moment. It wasn't the debut I had always dreamed of, but I will give everything to be back playing in this magical stadium as soon as possible. Thank you so much!"

Liverpool manager Arne Slot can replace Leoni in the Champions League squad if needed. Federico Chiesa is expected to step up as his replacement. Chiesa contributed significantly against Southampton by assisting both goals scored by Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Chiesa has already matched his previous season's goal involvement tally with one goal and two assists in the current campaign. His performance highlights his growing importance to the team as they navigate through injuries and squad changes.

Liverpool fans hope for Leoni's swift recovery while appreciating Chiesa's contributions to the team's success so far this season.