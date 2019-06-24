Leroy Sane set to make Bayern Munich transfer U-turn

Bengaluru, June 24: Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane has reportedly decided to turn down a move to Bayern Munich despite the Bundesliga champions' continuous effort to bring him back to Germany.
The 23-year-old joined City in 2016 and has been a key player for Pep Guardiola since the beginning. However, during the close of last season, the German international saw his playing time snatched away by Bernardo Silva, who was preferred ny Guardiola in an attacking role.
The former Schalke man made a total of 21 Premier League starts in his 31 appearances in the competition. But from March, he was demoted to the bench for seven of the last 10 league games, not even coming on in three of those occasions.
It led to questions over the winger's future and there were massive rumours of him returning to Germany, with Bayern in the pole position to sign him as the long-term replacement for Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. However, as per the latest reports, the attacker has now rejected the idea of leaving City and has told friends that he isn’t interested in a return to the Bundesliga.
Bayern's main target Leroy Sane has told his friends that he doesn't want to return to the Bundesliga and will stay at Manchester.
The main reason behind this decision is believed to be his reservations about going home, where he could be under massive scrutiny, while he also feels, England is the best place to compete at the highest level and improve his game.
Although there has been no breakthrough in contract talks, which have been delayed by Sane's search for a new agent, City are assumed to be confident of keeping him at the club and just like renewing the contracts of many in their squad in recent weeks, they also are eager to tie him down to a long term deal which expires in the summer of 2021 to put to bed any talk of his move to Bayern.
Sane played an important part in Manchester City clinching the domestic treble last season where he scored 16 goals and provided 18 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.