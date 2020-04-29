Coronavirus: LFP to study 'sporting and economic consequences' of season ending

Paris, April 29: Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) directors will meet on Thursday (April 30) to study the "sporting and economic consequences" of the French government ending the season.
French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced in a speech to the National Assembly on Tuesday that there will be no professional football, rugby or other sports before September due to the coronavirus crisis.
That means the 2019-20 Ligue 1 and 2 campaigns are over, with the next domestic fixtures coming at the start of the 2020-21 season.
Governing body the LFP had previously revealed its plans to resume the 2019-20 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons on June 17.
Ligue 1 season ended due to coronavirus pandemic
Instead a decision must now be made on whether Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain - 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille with a game in hand - are awarded the title, as well as matters of promotion, relegation and European qualification.
"Meeting on April 28, the LFP board of directors took note of the declarations of prime minister Edouard Philippe." an LFP statement said.
"As since the beginning of this health crisis, the LFP will strictly follow the instructions of the government and health authorities.
"The bureau of the board of directors will meet on April 30 to study the sporting and economic consequences of the measures announced by the prime minister."
Toulouse are rooted to the foot of the Ligue 1 table, 10 points behind second-bottom Amiens with 10 games to play, while Nimes are in 18th spot.
Lorient and Lens occupy the two automatic promotion spots in the second tier, awaiting news of which division they will play in next season.
The top two tiers were suspended indefinitely on March 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 23,000 people have died in France after contracting the virus. A nationwide lockdown is in place until at least May 11.