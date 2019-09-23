Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar strikes late again for Ligue 1 champions

Lyon, September 23: Neymar was once again the hero for Paris Saint-Germain as his late goal secured a 1-0 win over Lyon on Sunday (September 22).
Having scored a stunning stoppage-time winner against Strasbourg last weekend, the Brazil international sealed all three points against Sylvinho's side with another brilliant finish, this time in the 87th minute.
The 27-year-old – who routinely had objects thrown at home by home fans when taking corners in the second half – collected Angel Di Maria's pass before turning away from Kenny Tete and firing a low drive into Anthony Lopes' bottom-left corner.
The win moves the reigning champions three points above Angers and Nice at the top of the Ligue 1 table, while Lyon languish in ninth.
PSG did most of the pressing in the early stages, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting forcing Lopes into a smart stop after an incisive attack in the 12th minute.
The Lyon goalkeeper also kept out Neymar's low effort from 12 yards before Memphis Depay dragged wide at the other end after a sweeping counter-attacking move.
Choupo-Moting was unable to force home from a goalmouth scramble on the half-hour mark, while Lopes superbly tipped Neymar's 25-yard free-kick over before the interval.
Houssem Aouar hooked over at the back post from Depay's cross as the hosts started the second half with a vigour that had been missing from the opening 45 minutes.
They were lucky not to fall behind shortly before the hour, though, as Abdou Diallo's header from Neymar's corner sailed narrowly over Lopes' crossbar.
It looked like Tuchel's side would return to Paris with just a point but Neymar once again ensured he will dominate the headlines, producing a sublime finish at the death.
Final score at the Groupama Stadium: Lyon 0 - PSG 1
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/oEOHGReCfU
What does it mean? PSG just about get what they deserve
PSG would have been kicking themselves had they failed to claim all three points, given the lack of ambition shown by their hosts. A superb display by Lopes looked like it would frustrate Tuchel's side but as is so often the way, Neymar delivered the telling blow.
The result on their travels in domestic action follows on from an emphatic 3-0 midweek triumph over Real Madrid in Champions League action.
Neymar in the thick of the action
The superstar was comfortably PSG's brightest spark and thoroughly deserved to get the winner. He had earlier been denied by two excellent Lopes saves and bamboozled Lyon's defenders with his customary quick feet throughout.
Choupo-Moting fails to shine
For the third league match in a row, the former Stoke City forward was chosen to lead the PSG line. He missed two good opportunities in the first half, though, and will surely find himself relegated to the bench - if not the stands - when Mauro Icardi, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe return to full fitness.
What's next?
Both sides are in Ligue 1 action again on Wednesday (September 25), with PSG hosting Reims and Lyon travelling to Brest.