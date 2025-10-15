Argentina vs Puerto Rico Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch International Friendly Match on TV and Online?

Football Lionel Messi creates World Record for Argentina in Assists after 6-0 Puerto Rico Demolition By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 7:52 [IST]

Argentina dominated Puerto Rico in a 6-0 friendly match at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, showcasing their depth as reigning World Cup champions.

Lionel Messi, returning to the national team after missing the previous 1-0 win over Venezuela, was pivotal in the victory, reinforcing his status as Argentina's talisman.

Messi started the match, wearing the captain's armband, and played a significant role in Argentina's attacking dominance. Despite concerns about his fitness following a demanding schedule with Inter Miami, where he scored twice and assisted in a 4-0 win against Atlanta United on October 11, Messi showed no signs of fatigue. He was instrumental in creating scoring opportunities, delivering two crucial assists.

In the 14th minute, Messi struck the crossbar, leading to a rebound that Alexis Mac Allister headed in for the opener. Nine minutes later, Messi assisted Gonzalo Montiel's volley to make it 2-0. His second assist came late in the game, setting up Lautaro Martinez's second goal with a precise pass into the box.

Argentina's relentless attack saw Mac Allister score a brace, while Martinez also netted twice, and additional goals came from other squad players as Gonzalo Montiel scored one, while the other was an own goal.

Lionel Messi creates World Record

Messi's performance was a focal point, not only for his on-field contributions but also for the historical context. With his two assists, he reached 60 international assists, surpassing Landon Donovan's record to become FIFA's all-time leader in men's international assists.

The Argentine currently has 396 assists across all competitions for both club and country, which makes him just 4 away from the 400-mark. Messi didn't score on the night, but he currently has netted 886 goals across all competitions, thus taking his G+A tally to 1382.

Coach Lionel Scaloni, cautious about overexerting the 38-year-old star, likely limited his minutes, balancing preparation for the 2026 World Cup with player management. The match, relocated from Chicago to Miami due to logistical issues, drew a sellout crowd, with fans eager to see Messi shine at Inter Miami's home stadium.