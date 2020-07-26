Messi to Inter? That's fantasy football, says Marotta

Milan, July 26: Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says talk of the Serie A giants signing Lionel Messi is "fantasy football" and the forward is set to stay at Barcelona.
Messi - widely considered one of the greatest players of all time - has endured a tumultuous campaign at Barca, his only senior club.
The Blaugrana failed to defend their La Liga title, losing their crown to rivals Real Madrid, while Messi clashed with the board as coach Ernesto Valverde was sacked.
So news of Messi's father buying a house in Milan prompted optimism among Inter fans they could be set for an incredible coup.
Nerazzurri CEO Marotta insists this is not the case.
"We are talking about fantasy football," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia. "[Signing Messi] is absolutely not our goal.
7 - @FCBarcelona's Lionel Messi finished as @LaLigaEN top scorer for the seventh time, more than any other player in the competition's history (Telmo Zarra, 6). Legend. pic.twitter.com/Yqh0NcGm19— OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 20, 2020
"There is no negotiation and I think he is focused on continuing with Barcelona."
Inter beat Genoa 3-0 on Saturday to climb to second in Serie A, although rivals Juventus can clinch the Scudetto with a win against Sampdoria on Sunday.
After the match, coach Antonio Conte was also asked of the possibility of signing Messi but simply repeated Marotta's message.
"I think Marotta has already said: it is fantasy football," Conte said. "At this moment, there are many reasons Messi cannot join Inter."