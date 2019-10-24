Football
Messi emulates Ronaldo and Raul while scoring in 15th successive Champions League season

By Patric Ridge
Messi

Prague, Octoebr 24: Barcelona star Lionel Messi drew level with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul in the Champions League record books, while also setting a new landmark in the competition.

Messi opened the scoring for Barca in their Group F encounter with Slavia Prague on Wednesday (October 23), becoming the first player in Champions League history to score in 15 successive campaigns in the process.

It was a simple finish for the 32-year-old, who tucked home first time after exchanging passes with Arthur to continue his stellar return to action following his comeback from injury troubles which blighted the start of the season.

The goal also saw Messi match Real Madrid legend Raul and his rival Ronaldo as the players who have scored against 33 different sides in the Champions League.

Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
