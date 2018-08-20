Football

Liverpool ace Andy Robertson set to double his money in new deal

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Andy Robertson, Liverpool defender (Image: Twitter)
Bengaluru, August 20: Liverpool are set to offer left-back Andy Robertson a bumper pay rise in his contract after the defender impressed with his display last season.

Costing a reported fee of a mere £8 million from Hull City, the Scottish left back quickly adjusted well into the Jurgen Klopp's system and has established himself as one of the best left backs in the Premier League in just one season.

He, along with Virgil Van Dijk, is said to be the force behind Liverpool's improved defensive setup.

The former Dundee United star was also instrumental in helping Liverpool reach the final of the Champions League last season.

Now, according to reports, Liverpool's board are impressed with what they have seen and want to tie him up with a new deal soon to protect him from other suitors.

The 24-year-old still has three years to run on the deal he signed 13 months ago but Liverpool are now set to offer the left-back a new deal which will see him earn more than £60,000 per week, double of his previous wages.

The new deal for Robertson is part of a series of contract extensions being handed out at Anfield with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah already having signed new terms and Sadio Mane set to follow the group soon.

Robertson played 30 games in his first season and rotated with James Milner at the left back position, allowing Klopp to deploy the veteran Englishman in midfield as well. But this season, the player is expected to carry forward the form of last season and is expected to make the position his own.

    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 15:28 [IST]
