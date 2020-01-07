Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool agree multi-year deal with kit suppliers Nike

By Liam Blackburn
Liverpool flag
Nike will replace New Balance as Liverpool's kit suppliers from the 2020-21 season onwards, the Premier League leaders have confirmed.

London, January 7: Liverpool have announced a "multi-year" contract with Nike, who will replace New Balance as the Reds' kit supplier from the 2020-21 season.

The deal is reportedly one of the biggest in British football history and could rival the £75million partnership Manchester United are thought to have with adidas.

Champions League and Club World Cup holders Liverpool recently won a court battle against New Balance, which has been the Reds' main kit supplier since 2015.

That current arrangement expires later this year but New Balance wanted to activate a renewal clause that would have given it the right to match any offers from rivals.

However, the case was awarded in Liverpool's favour as it was felt New Balance could not match Nike's marketing reach.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NAP 1 - 3 INT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue