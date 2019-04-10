Liverpool and Barcelona chasing Wolves' Portuguese starlet Ruben Vinagre

London, April 10: Barcelona and Liverpool are keeping their tabs open extensively for Wolves full-back Ruben Vinagre for the summer transfer, according to reports.
The Premier League side has been a revelation in its very first season of come back from Championship and youngster Vinagre has been one of the key elements for Nuno's side.
Although the youngster has attained a deputy role for first choice duo Matt Doherty and Jonny Otto however still made 19 appearances so far which has been pretty impressive.
The Portuguese fullback joined Wolves from Monaco on a permanent £10million deal last summer inking a five-year deal having impressed on loan in the Championship last season.
His notable performances have led to heads being turned, both in England and Spain with Vinagre supposedly earning special attention with Jurgen Klopp after a stand-out display in Wolves' FA Cup win against Liverpool back in January.
Liverpool are looking for a backup of Andrew Robertson as second choice Alberto Moreno is all set to leave in Summer and Vinagre's superb form lately has certainly caught their attention.
Not only Liverpool but the Catalan giants too, reportedly, have been sending a team of scouts to monitor the Portuguese international's progress who are ready to chase one of Nuno Espirito Santo's top prospects.
The La Liga leaders have sent scouts to watch the Portugal Under-19 international on a number of occasions this term - notably the 2-1 win over Manchester United last week.
The Spanish giants secured the long term future of Alba after tying him down to a new five-year contract, including a release clause worth £428million but face lack of cover in his deputy role.
Their current option is teenager Juan Miranda but the youngster is set to be loaned out and hence The Blaugrana are hopeful of signing a left-back to provide competition for first-choice Alba.
Amidst all such rumours, Wolves have little desire to sell Vinagre. The Premier League new boys are an aspiring football club who harbour dreams of breaking into Europe and keeping young players like Vinagre is one of the key details they would certainly cherish on to maintain the work in progress.