Liverpool and Arsenal want Dutch wonder kid Alessio Da Cruz

London, Dec 25: Arsenal have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Alessio Da Cruz, according to reports in the Netherlands.
The Novara starlet, aged just 20, is thought to have already held talks with Gunners chiefs.
Da Cruz joined the Italian Serie B side from FC Twente last summer and has been making a name for himself since then.
And with five goals and two assists in 18 appearances so far this season, he has caught the eye of Premier League suitors
Jurgen Klopp is well aware of the Dutchman's talents but at the moment, Arsene Wenger is leading the chase for the youngster.
Serie A giants Inter Milan are also monitoring the situation should a Premier League move fall through.
Sky Italia claim Emirates bosses met Da Cruz over the past few days.
They are targeting a switch to the English top flight next summer.
Da Cruz spent last season on loan at Dordrecht in the Dutch second tier.
He scored five goals in 29 appearances after originally coming through the youth ranks of one of the biggest clubs in the country Ajax.
The former Netherlands under-18 international is a versatile attacker and is capable of playing either as a centre-forward or on the flanks.
Arsenal would be a better destination for the young striker compared to Liverpool as the Gunners can offer him more chances in the starting XI.
The likes of Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott are all linked with moves away from the club while Olivier Giroud is also believed to be eager on a move.
That means Alexandre Lacazette needs more competition and da Cruz could definitely provide that.
Meanwhile, at Liverpool, there is a strong lineup of centre-forwards competing with one another. Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings, on-loan Divock Origi and youngster Rhian Brewster are all there and da Cruz would only add another competitor and too much competition might upset all of them.