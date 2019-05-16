Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp only targeting two transfer signings this summer

London, May 16: Liverpool are not planning a big transfer window this Summer and could only sign only a couple of players to consolidate their squad rather than making any major additions, according to reports.
BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein claimed that the Kops have experienced an excellent season so far and could end it by being crowned champions of Europe on June 1 after missing out on the Premier League title by a point.
However, there’s always room for improvement and most fans expect them to build further this summer. A sumptuous summer spend a year ago, partly balanced by Philippe Coutinho’s £142million move to Barcelona in January 2018, saw Liverpool spend over £150m on Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri. They also secured a club-record £75m deal for influential centre-back Virgil van Dijk at the same time as Coutinho’s departure.
However, sadly for the fans there will be no repeat of such an expenditure because they don’t have enough funds to do so. Although, the Kops have earned second most revenue this term followed by Manchester City but it is believed that the Reds board will not spend much this term.
The Reds would reportedly only have around £20 million to spend in the transfer market this summer only to do smaller deals.
Klopp is said to be interested in replacing Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge as both are all set to leave the side on free transfers. The German wants a versatile forward who can play across a front three rather than an out-and-out No.9 replacing Sturridge. He is also said to be looking at some defensive options who can play anywhere in the backline to complement both Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Liverpool have recently been linked mostly with German duo Julian Brandt and Timo Werner but if we go by such reliable statement it looks very much unlikely of concluding a deal.