Liverpool CEO Moore to step down after three years of Anfield success

By Joe Wright

Liverpool, July 31: Peter Moore is to step down as Liverpool chief executive officer at the end of August, the Premier League champions have confirmed.

Moore took up the post at Anfield in 2017 after spending more than 30 years in the United States with companies including Reebok and Microsoft.

Liverpool have enjoyed significant success in the past three years, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League, while the club recorded pre-tax profits of £42million and turnover of £533m in February, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in England.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group said Moore has "strengthened the club's business operations through his leadership" and wished him well ahead of a return to USA.

Moore said: "I've loved every minute of the job here in Liverpool and feel privileged to have moved the club forward on its civic, commercial and community operations during the last three years.

"To think we have won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and now the Premier League title during my time here is way beyond my dreams. It's been a phenomenal achievement by the manager, players and staff. The team fully deserves the plaudits and recognition – and the memories I will cherish forever."

Moore will be succeeded as CEO by Billy Hogan, currently Liverpool's managing director and chief commercial officer, from September 1.

Read more about: liverpool premier league football
Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
